Police investigate 'suspicious death' in Anne Arundel County after body found in burned car

Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating after a human body was discovered on Tuesday inside a burning car.

According to Anne Arundel County Police, officers responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail in Laurel for a car fire.

Once at the scene, they found a car that was engulfed in flames located in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.

The fire was brought under control, and that's when authorities discovered a body in the backseat of the car.

Police say the remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

Anne Arundel County Police Homicide detectives are investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4700.