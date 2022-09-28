4 displaced, dog killed in Fairfax County house fire

Authorities say four people have been displaced and one dog is dead after a fire broke out at a Fairfax County house early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 1:45 a.m. at a house in the 6900 block of Birch Street.

4 displaced, dog killed in Fairfax County fire at a house in the 6900 block of Birch Street. (Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department)

Officials say one dog was killed in the blaze. None of the people inside were injured.

Damages are estimated at around $156,000. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.