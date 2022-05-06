Police investigate multiple DC shootings along same block in consecutive days

Two separate shootings that happened in the same block in Southeast D.C. are under investigation, according to authorities.

READ MORE: Man dead after shooting outside Northwest DC gas station

Metropolitan Police said both shootings happened in the 2300 block of Green Street, Southeast.

MPD officers responded to the first incident Wednesday afternoon, and found a man who had been shot and was unconscious. The victim, who was identified as Davon Sullivan, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD investigators said the next morning, officers responded to another shooting along the same block. Once at the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a house. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later identified the victim as Treyvon Green, 33.

Police have not released any details about possible suspects in either shooting.

READ MORE: 3 teens charged for deadly Germantown shooting

Advertisement

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call police at 202-727-9099. MPD is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in each case.