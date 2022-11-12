Police investigate deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Greenbelt

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Greenbelt, Maryland on Saturday morning, according to police.

Greenbelt Police say officers responded around 11:16 a.m. to reports of a man lying down in a ditch in the area between Kenilworth Avenue and Greenbelt Road.

Responding officers found the man, and confirmed that he was dead.

Investigators believe the man was killed after being hit by car.

The Prince George’s County Police Department crash reconstruction team is now investigating the incident.

Investigators have yet to release a lookout for a suspect vehicle.

