Police identify woman killed by falling tree branch in DC park

Authorities have identified the woman killed after she was struck by a falling tree branch in a Washington, D.C. park on Wednesday morning.

Police say 35-year-old Sarah Noah of southeast Washington died in the accident that happened in Garfield Park around 7:30 a.m. Officers who responded were not able to free Noah from underneath the massive limb. She was still pinned underneath the fallen branch when DC Fire and EMS crews arrived on the scene near 3rd Street and S. Carolina Avenue. Firefighters used chainsaws to clear the branches. Noah was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a police report, police say witnesses reported that they "heard multiple loud pops/cracks and then everyone in the park started to run in all directions."

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez said officials say the branch fell on her as she walked her dog.

D.C. Department of Transportation officials spoke at the scene shortly after the accident and said prior to this incident, the tree gave no outward indication, or visible indication, that a failure of this nature was possible – much less likely.

Earl Eutsler, associate director for DDOT’s Urban Forestry Division, called the incident "an unforeseeable event." He said the next step after the tree "abruptly, tragically, and suddenly failed" was to remove it from the park. The removal process was completed on Wednesday, leaving behind a stump. Flowers from a makeshift memorial were placed at the scene Thursday morning.

Sharon Kershbaum, DDOT’s acting director, said the department was "truly heartbroken." Kershbaum says Urban Forestry Division is responsible for the maintenance of all the District’s street trees and park trees. She said the department was incredibly proud of their track record and responsiveness.

Eutsler said the 50-foot diameter swamp white oak tree was about 100 years old. He said the tree was last pruned in July 2022. Its last formal inspection came in May 2022. He said the department aims to inspect trees every five years.

The last inspection came after a request from a resident, Eutsler said. He added all requests are taken seriously.

"I don’t think we’ll be able to say conclusively why the limb fell." Eutsler said. "The tree, by all outward indications, was in good condition and that branch was well attached."

In total, nearly 30 certified arborists work for the department and that all are tree risk assessment qualified. Eutsler said inspections take place from the ground. Occasionally, tools like sounding mallets are used to assess for decay and defects that are within reach. Nearly 500 trees are removed every year.