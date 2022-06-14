Police identify woman found dead in shopping cart near Union Station

New details emerged Tuesday in the case of multiple women found dead in shopping carts late last year.

Fairfax County Police used the moniker "Shopping Cart Killer," alleging the suspect – Anthony Robinson – transported the bodies of women he’d killed in a shopping cart.

The Metropolitan Police Department identified a woman found on September 7th of last year near Union Station as 40-year-old Sonya Champ.

Champ’s body was discovered in a shopping cart and under a blanket.

MPD identified Champ and called her death a homicide Tuesday.

MPD has also named Anthony Robinson a person of interest in this case.

Robinson has not been charged in Champ’s death.

The suspect has been charged with murder in Harrisonburg, Virginia in the deaths of two women. He’s currently in custody, waiting for a September hearing on those charges.

Robinson has also been named by Fairfax Police as the primary suspect in the deaths of two women there.

He has not been charged there either, as Fairfax police say the investigation is ongoing.

In January, Fairfax police gave an investigative update and had mentioned they’d spoken with dozens of other departments to see if these cases may be connected.

Authorities from Fairfax indicated they’d been in touch with D.C. police about the case, which we now know as the death of Sonya Champ.

Fairfax police say they’re still working on their case.

D.C. police are offering a reward for more information on the death of Sonya Champ.

Both departments have been communication with many local law enforcement agencies to solve the crimes.

When previously reached for comment, an attorney for Robinson in Harrisonburg declined to comment on the nature of the charges against Robinson.

FOX 5 reached out to Robinson’s attorney late Tuesday about being named a person of interest in Champ’s murder and we haven’t heard back.

We will update this article if we receive a response.