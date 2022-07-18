Police identify mechanic shot, killed in parking lot of Takoma Park Advance Auto Parts store

Police have identified a mechanic who was shot and killed in the parking lot of an Advance Auto Parts store in Takoma Park.

Officers say the shooting happened just after 11 a.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue.

Authorities say 27-year-old Nurhusen Muhammed Hamid of Silver Spring was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later died from his injuries.

Investigators say Hamid was a mobile mechanic who worked in Takoma Park, Hyattsville and Northwest, D.C.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Charles Earle at 240-753-2734 or Takoma Park Police at 301-270-1100