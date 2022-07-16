Man hospitalized after shooting in parking lot of retail store in Takoma Park

Police say a man was hurt after a shooting outside of a retail store in Takoma Park, Maryland, according to police.

Takoma Park Police say the shooting happened around 11:07 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of an Advance Auto Parts store, located in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue.

According to police, arriving officers on the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, but police have not provided an update on his condition.

Police did not release any information about what led up to the shooting, and say the investigation into the incident is active.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Takoma Park Police at 301-270-1100.