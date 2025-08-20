Police identify 2 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Prince George’s County

The Brief Two people killed in seven-car crash near Route 202. Victims identified as Tara Gross and Dandra Byrd. Investigators say speed was a factor; charges may follow.



Maryland State Police have identified the two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Prince George’s County.

What we know:

Tara Gross, 50, of Camp Springs, and Dandra Byrd, 31, of Riverdale, died at the scene after their Mercedes-Benz E 300 was struck near Route 202 and St. Joseph’s Drive around 1 p.m. Gross was driving with Byrd as her passenger.

Investigators say a Honda Accord, driven by Tierra Johnson, 28, of Upper Marlboro, was heading north on Route 202 when it hit a curb divider, sending the vehicle airborne. That impact triggered a chain-reaction crash involving seven vehicles.

Five people were taken by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. Officials say speed was a contributing factor, and charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

