Fatal crash involving 8 cars in Prince George's County

Maryland State Police have confirmed that there have been fatalities following a multi-vehicle car crash in Prince George's County.

What we know:

At this time, Maryland State Police have confirmed that at least two people are dead after eight cars were involved in a massive crash incident. Officials say those two victims were both women who were in one vehicle together.

One driver was transported to a hospital.

It happened on MD-202 NB (Landover Road) at St. Joseph's Drive. All northbound lanes remain closed at this time. Drivers are being diverted to Lottsford Road.

What we don't know:

It's not yet known what caused this multi-car crash.

Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate and say they will share further details as they become available.