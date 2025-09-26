Police release new images of third suspect in fatal shooting of congressional intern

Authorities have released new images of the third and final suspect in the fatal shooting of Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a 21-year-old congressional intern from Granby, Massachusetts, who was killed by stray gunfire near Mount Vernon Square on June 30.

Two suspects, Kelvin Thomas Jr. and Jailen Lucas, both 17, have already been charged as adults with first-degree murder while armed, according to U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro.

The final suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Naqwan Antonio Lucas. He is wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant for first-degree murder while armed (premeditated).

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Naqwan Antonio Lucas (Metropolitan Police Department)

Tarpinian-Jachym ‘s murder was a crime that President Donald Trump cited in announcing a law-enforcement surge in Washington, D.C.

Anyone with information about Lucas’s whereabouts is urged not to approach but to contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text tips to 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.