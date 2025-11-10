Suspect in 1998 cold case homicide of Sheryl Crandel died decades after crime, police say

The Brief Police identify Baari Shabazz as suspect in Sheryl Crandel’s 1998 killing. Shabazz died in 2019 at age 69, decades after the crime. Genetic genealogy helped solve the cold case this fall, investigators say.



Authorities say the suspect identified in the decades‑old killing of hospital administrator Sheryl Crandel died in 2019.

Crandel was murdered in her office at the Prince George’s Hospital Center on Jan. 13, 1998.

On Monday, Prince George’s County police identified the suspect as Baari Shabazz, who died in 2019 at age 69.

A maintenance worker found Crandel’s body in her Family Health Center office around 8:30 p.m. An autopsy determined she had been strangled and sexually assaulted.

Despite an extensive investigation at the time, no arrests were made.

Detectives won court approval in December 2021 to use investigative genetic genealogy. FBI Baltimore’s team later identified Shabazz in late October.

Police say there is no known connection between Crandel and Shabazz, who lived about a mile from the hospital in 1998. The motive remains unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301‑516‑2512.

Sheryl Crandel (left) Baari Shabazz (right - 2002) (Prince George’s County Police)