Police ID man struck, killed by driver in Dumfries

Authorities have identified the man who was killed after he was struck by a car Monday night in Dumfries.

The crash happened just before 11:10 p.m. near Potomac Shores Parkway and River Heritage Boulevard.

Investigators say the driver of a 2010 Lexus R35 was traveling south on Potomac Shores Parkway when they struck Abdul Bubu Kamara Jr., 38, of Woodbridge. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police say at the time of the crash, Kamara Jr. was wearing dark-colored clothing and not within a crosswalk. They say speed, alcohol, or drug use were not factors in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnesses the crash are asked to contact police.