Lookout for trash truck after deadly hit-and-run in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON - Two women were hit by what officials believe is a trash truck Friday afternoon.
What we know:
Officials say two pedestrians were struck at the intersection of Upshur Street and Georgia Ave in Petworth around 2:00 p.m. on Friday.
The vehicle fled the scene, per officials. There's a lookout for a white and green trash truck labeled "244" with "WB Waste Solutions LLC" on the side.
The victims have been identified as two adult females.
Ward 4 DC Councilmember Janeese Lewis George posted on social media that one of the victims in the crash died.