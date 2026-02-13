Expand / Collapse search

Lookout for trash truck after deadly hit-and-run in Northwest DC

Published  February 13, 2026 3:41pm EST
Petworth
The Brief

    • Two adult women were struck by a suspected trash truck at Upshur Street and Georgia Avenue in Petworth around 2 p.m. Friday.
    • The truck fled the scene; police are searching for a white and green vehicle labeled "244" with "WB Waste Solutions LLC" on the side.
    • Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George said one of the victims has died.

WASHINGTON - Two women were hit by what officials believe is a trash truck Friday afternoon. 

What we know:

Officials say two pedestrians were struck at the intersection of Upshur Street and Georgia Ave in Petworth around 2:00 p.m. on Friday. 

The vehicle fled the scene, per officials. There's a lookout for a white and green trash truck labeled "244" with "WB Waste Solutions LLC" on the side.

The victims have been identified as two adult females. 

Ward 4 DC Councilmember Janeese Lewis George posted on social media that one of the victims in the crash died. 

