Lookout for trash truck after deadly hit-and-run in Northwest DC

The Brief Two adult women were struck by a suspected trash truck at Upshur Street and Georgia Avenue in Petworth around 2 p.m. Friday. The truck fled the scene; police are searching for a white and green vehicle labeled "244" with "WB Waste Solutions LLC" on the side. Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George said one of the victims has died.



What we know:

Officials say two pedestrians were struck at the intersection of Upshur Street and Georgia Ave in Petworth around 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

The vehicle fled the scene, per officials. There's a lookout for a white and green trash truck labeled "244" with "WB Waste Solutions LLC" on the side.

The victims have been identified as two adult females.

Ward 4 DC Councilmember Janeese Lewis George posted on social media that one of the victims in the crash died.