Police ID man killed in DC triple shooting; $25K reward offered

Police have identified the man killed in a triple shooting late Tuesday night in southeast Washington.

Victim identified

Devonta Bazemore, 29, of D.C., was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot around 11:19 p.m. in the 1800 block of U Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A man and a woman were also found at the scene with gunshot wounds. Both were conscious and breathing when taken to a nearby hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

Reward offered

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Anyone with information is urged to call 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411.