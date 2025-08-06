Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in DC; mistaken identity suspected in separate killing

The Brief Triple shooting in Southeast D.C. leaves one dead, two hurt. Separate shooting kills man in Northwest. Family suspects mistaken identity; no arrests yet.



Two deadly shootings are under investigation in D.C. - one in the southeast leaving several others hurt, and the other a possible case of mistaken identity in the northwest.

Southeast homicide

Authorities say a man was killed, and two others were hospitalized following a triple shooting late Tuesday night. The shooting occurred just after 11:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of U Street. Officers responding to the scene found two men and one woman with gunshot wounds.

What we know:

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man and the woman were conscious and taken to the hospital.

Roads in the area were closed as police investigated. No suspects or motives have been identified.

Northwest investigation

On Monday, a 38-year-old man was fatally shot in the northwest, police said.

The shooting was reported in the 1300 block of Otis Place, where witnesses said three men in a dark-colored sedan pulled into a back alley and fired at least 47 rounds. The victim, identified as Cordarall Allen Horne, was struck at least twice.

Relatives told FOX 5 that several bullets struck the walls of the family’s home. The family said Horne was from North Carolina and believed he may have been shot by mistake.

No arrests have been made in either case. Both investigations are ongoing.

