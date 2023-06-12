Police ID alleged gunman, 3 killed in Annapolis mass shooting

Authorities have identified the alleged gunman who they say shot and killed three people Sunday night in a mass shooting at a home in Annapolis.

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson says 45-year-old Charles Robert Smith has been charged with three counts of second degree murder, three count of first degree assault, three counts of attempted murder, and use of handgun in a crime. He is being held without bond.

At a press conference Monday, Jackson said the shooting happened at a residence in the 100 block of Paddington Place Sunday around 8 p.m. during some type of gathering. Jackson says a long handgun and semi-automatic handgun were used in the crime.

Three victims were reported dead at the scene, he said. Three others were taken to Shock Trauma where they remain in stable condition.

The three killed were identified as 65-year-old Nicholas Morales, 27-year-old Antonio Morales, and 25-year-old Christian Marlon. All were from Anne Arundel County.

Authorities say Smith was taken into custody at the scene and there is no immediate danger to the public.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says she observed at least 24 evidence markers at the scene Monday morning. Alnwick says a dispute during a party in the neighborhood lead to the shootings.

"Tonight was an example, of yet again, senseless violence. People trying to resolve issues with guns," said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley Sunday at the scene. "It is the most ridiculous thing that we can do as a society. We have to do things to stop this."

Police remain at the scene. Drivers can expect road closures in the area.