Police continue investigation into shooting in Petworth neighborhood that left woman injured

A strong police presence was visible on Georgia Avenue on Friday morning, following a shooting in the Petworth neighborhood that left a woman injured.

Crime scene tape and chalk circles marked the spots where bullets were fired. A large portion of the street was blocked off for several hours as investigators processed the scene.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick was in the neighborhood Friday and said some of the bullets shattered a window at a CVS across the street, causing people to duck for cover. Later is when police discovered a woman had been shot and located her about six blocks away near Warder Street. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

READ MORE: Woman shot in Petworth neighborhood, police search for masked gunman

Witnesses reported seeing a man wearing a ski mask among the shooters. The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, prompting neighbors to run up the street and hide in a basement stairwell. They also saw a car speeding away and said it appeared that the shooters were firing indiscriminately.

It remains unclear if the shooting was random or targeted. The investigation is continuing.