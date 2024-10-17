Woman shot in Petworth neighborhood, police search for masked gunman

A woman was shot in Northwest D.C., Thursday evening, and police are now investigating the incident.

Residents of the Petworth neighborhood say they are fed up with the ongoing gun violence in their community.

"This has got to stop. Enough is enough," a local business owner told FOX 5, expressing frustration over the recent violence.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. near Georgia Avenue and Quebec Place NW. Detectives believe a man wearing a ski mask fired several shots, striking the woman.

She was later found conscious and breathing nearly six blocks away, on the 400 block of Manor Place NW.

The woman is currently recovering at a hospital, while police work to determine whether the shooting was random or if she was specifically targeted.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact D.C. police.