Police arrest suspect in deadly southeast DC stabbing

Police have arrested a suspect wanted in a deadly stabbing that took place in southeast DC Wednesday night.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in the 1600 block of 17th Place SE.

Just before 7 p.m. on June 30, Metro Police responded to the location for a report of a traffic accident.

Upon arrival, officers found a man inside of a car suffering from multiple stab wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene took the victim, identified as 46-year-old Joseph Ogundoju, to an area hospital for treatment.

Ogundoju later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, detectives developed Herbert Smallwood, 40, as the suspect in the case. Police say the two men were known to each other.

Smallwood was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed.