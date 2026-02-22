Snow totals so far for DC region: Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia
WASHINGTON - Snow is falling in much of the D.C. region Sunday night and is expected to continue to Monday morning.
Here’s a look at snow and ice totals as of 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 22 across Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia:
STORM TOTAL SNOWFALL FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
Maryland
Allegany County
- Potomac Park Less than 0.1 inch
- Wolfe Mill Less than 0.1 inch
Calvert County
- North Beach 0.6
Frederick County
- Smithsburg 1.5
- Sabillasville 1.5
Garrett County
- Accident 2.7
- McHenry 1.5
- Mountain Lake Park 1.5
- Deer Park 1.0
- Accident 1.0
- Grantsville 1.0
- Barton 0.5
- Frostburg 0.4
- McHenry 0.3
Montgomery County
- Damascus Less than 0.1 inch
Washington County
- Boonsboro 2.7
- Pleasant Walk 1.5
Virginia
Augusta County
- Tyro 4.5
- Sherando 4.0
- Stuarts Draft 2.5
- Greenville 1.0
- Trimbles Mill 0.2
City of Waynesboro
- Waynesboro 1.0
Clarke County
- Bluemont 1.0
- Berryville 0.1
Fairfax County
- Herndon 0.3
- Vienna Less than 0.1 inch
Fauquier County
- Paris 0.8
Frederick County
- Winchester 0.5
Greene County
- Haneytown 2.5
Highland County
- Hightown 2.0
- Possum Trot 0.5
Loudoun County
- Leesburg 0.4
Nelson County
- Wintergreen 6.0
Page County
- Stanley 0.5
Rappahannock County
- Fourway 5.0
Rockingham County
- Massanutten 3.0
- Elkton 0.4
- Dale Enterprise Less than 0.1 inch
Warren County
- Linden 2.0
- Linden 2.0
- Karo 0.8
West Virginia
Grant County
- Mount Storm 0.3
Hardy County
- Capon Springs 1.5
Jefferson County
- Bloomery 1.0
Mineral County
- Hartmansville 1.0
Pendleton County
- Brandywine 3.0
- Seneca Rocks Less than 0.1 inch
Stay with the FOX 5 Weather Team on FOX LOCAL for the latest forecast updates and any closings and delays the winter weather might lead to. The FOX LOCAL app is your source for live FOX 5 DC weather updates. Download FOX LOCAL for 24/7 weather coverage on your smart TV and mobile devices.