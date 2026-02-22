Snow totals so far for DC region: Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia

Snow is falling in much of the D.C. region Sunday night and is expected to continue to Monday morning.

Here’s a look at snow and ice totals as of 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 22 across Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia:

STORM TOTAL SNOWFALL FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Maryland

Allegany County

Potomac Park Less than 0.1 inch

Wolfe Mill Less than 0.1 inch

Calvert County

North Beach 0.6

Frederick County

Smithsburg 1.5

Sabillasville 1.5

Garrett County

Accident 2.7

McHenry 1.5

Mountain Lake Park 1.5

Deer Park 1.0

Accident 1.0

Grantsville 1.0

Barton 0.5

Frostburg 0.4

McHenry 0.3

Montgomery County

Damascus Less than 0.1 inch

Washington County

Boonsboro 2.7

Pleasant Walk 1.5

Virginia

Augusta County

Tyro 4.5

Sherando 4.0

Stuarts Draft 2.5

Greenville 1.0

Trimbles Mill 0.2

City of Waynesboro

Waynesboro 1.0

Clarke County

Bluemont 1.0

Berryville 0.1

Fairfax County

Herndon 0.3

Vienna Less than 0.1 inch

Fauquier County

Paris 0.8

Frederick County

Winchester 0.5

Greene County

Haneytown 2.5

Highland County

Hightown 2.0

Possum Trot 0.5

Loudoun County

Leesburg 0.4

Nelson County

Wintergreen 6.0

Page County

Stanley 0.5

Rappahannock County

Fourway 5.0

Rockingham County

Massanutten 3.0

Elkton 0.4

Dale Enterprise Less than 0.1 inch

Warren County

Linden 2.0

Karo 0.8

West Virginia

Grant County

Mount Storm 0.3

Hardy County

Capon Springs 1.5

Jefferson County

Bloomery 1.0

Mineral County

Hartmansville 1.0

Pendleton County

Brandywine 3.0

Seneca Rocks Less than 0.1 inch