Search for suspect underway after man stabbed to death in southeast DC

Police are searching for a suspect following a deadly stabbing in Southeast DC.

Officers were called to the scene in the 1600 block of 17th Pl SE at 6:57 p.m. for a stabbing where they found an adult male victim who is unconscious but breathing.

The victim has since been pronounced dead and homicide detectives have been called in.

MORE FROM FOX 5: Victim left dinner near Logan Circle when he was struck and killed by stray bullet, family member says

A car was also seen overturned in an alley at the scene, and several police were present.

DC Police released a description of a suspect, saying he is a Black male, white cap, white polo shirt, last seen fleeing on foot towards 18th Street.

Advertisement

If you see the suspect, police say do not take action. Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.