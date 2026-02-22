2 killed in Calvert County after tree falls on car amid snow storm

The Brief Two people were killed after a tree fell on a car in Calvert County, Md. Three people were in the vehicle at the time of the accident, according to officials. The condition of the third occupant isn't known at this time.



Two people were killed in Calvert County when a tree fell on a car, according to county officials.

What we know:

According to officials, around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, police, firefighters and EMS responded to the area of Route 2 and Aspen Woods Drive in Sunderland for a report of a serious car crash with people left entrapped.

The callers reported that a tree fell onto a truck and crushed one occupant while trapping others.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found the car under a tree with three people inside.

Two of those victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third passenger was still trapped as emergency crews worked to remove them from the vehicle.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what caused the tree to fall, but officials say several trees went down as high winds swept through the area.

The conditions of the driver and other passengers of the car are not clear at this time.

The Sheriff's Office says their reconstruction team is still on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.