Police arrest man accused in 2024 murder of 3-year-old girl

The Brief Police have arrested a man accused of murdering a three-year-old girl in D.C. in 2024. Investigators say the 31-year-old suspect murdered the toddler by strangulation. He is now facing several charges, including first-degree murder.



D.C. police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a three-year-old girl.

The child was found unconscious and unresponsive in the hallway of an apartment building back in 2024.

What we know:

Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old James Crawley, a resident of Southeast D.C. on Monday.

Police say Crawley murdered three-year-old Zy’Onne Forney by strangulation at a home in the 1400 block of L Street, SE, in May 2024.

Detectives tell us they found the three-year-old unconscious and unresponsive in the building’s hallway. She later died at a local hospital.

The D.C. Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

What they're saying:

On a GoFundMe page , Zy’Onne’s family wrote, "In loving memory of Zy'Onne Forney. Though your time with us was far too short, your vibrant spirit touched the hearts of all who knew you. Your bubbliness lit up every room, your sweetness warmed every soul, and your helpfulness was a beacon of kindness."

Crawley is facing several charges, including first-degree murder.