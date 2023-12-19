Police arrest 60 pro-Palestine demonstrators after calls for ceasefire erupt in Capitol Rotunda

At least 60 people were arrested after protesting in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building.

According to the Muslim civil rights organization CAIR, a coalition of pro-Palestine demonstrators gathered in the building to call for a ceasefire and "an end to US support for the Israeli government’s genocide in Gaza."

Capitol Police said they were aware that the group was planning to stage a demonstration.

They were allowed in and were screened as usual but police said once they began to protest, they were arrested.

"We were aware of a group’s potential plan to take a tour of the U.S. Capitol Building and then start a protest. It is against the law to demonstrate inside the Congressional Buildings, so we brought in additional officers to be prepared for the moment the group would break the law. The group was screened when they entered the building. Once they broke the law, roughly 60 people were immediately arrested for D.C. Code § 22–1307 - Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding," USCP said in a statement to FOX 5.