Police: 9 injured following 3-car crash in Queen Anne's County

Nine people were injured in a three-car crash in Queen Anne's County, according to Maryland State Police.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officials say the accident happened around 9 p.m. on MD 8 in Centreville.

State Police said two victims were flown to shock trauma and seven others were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

No additional information has been released at this time. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.