Plowy McPlowface, Alex Snowvechkin among names for Arlington’s snowplows
ARLINGTON, Va. - Winter weather has officially arrived in the D.C. region and road crews in Arlington County are having some fun with their snowplow names.
The jurisdiction’s 60 plows and salt trucks will all be referred to by names submitted by the public through the recent "Name that Plow!" contest.
The names will be displayed on Arlington’s online Snow Activity Map, which is activated when it snows two inches or more.
List of Arlington County Snow Plow Names:
COUNTY TRUCKS
Alex Snowvechkin
Blizzard of Oz
Capital Plowshare
Clearopathra
Plow You Doin'?
CTRL-SALT-DEL
Dasher
Dwight D. Eisenplower
Elvis Plowsley
Frost and Flurrious
Frosty the Snow Plow
Ice Ice Baby
Jack Frost
Ka-Plow!
Little Miss Snowplow
Luke Snowalker
Blizzard
Melton John
Mike Waplowski
Mr. Plow
Olaf
Plow Force One
Plow Patrol
Plowington
Plowseidon
Plowy McPlowface
Rise and Brine
Saline Dion
Sir Wintry-Mix-A-Lot
Sleddy Roosevelt
Sleetwood Mac
Smithsnownian
Snowbusters
Snowprah Winfrey
Snowy-Wan Kenobi
Snowzilla
Taylor Drift
Plowminator
Vincent Van Snowh
Plow-a-bunga!
sNOwVA
Sabrina Carpenbrrr
Frosty the Snow Plow
Snowplowaphagus
Plowinator
CONTRACTOR TRUCKS
Polar Express
Icebreaker
Edgar Allan Plow
Frostlyn
Cold Dominion
Snowmageddon
Mighty Plow
Mad Max: Flurry Road
Blizzard Wizard
Virginia is for Shovelers
Plowington
Cold-i-locks
Snow White
Ice Force One
Coldemor