Plowy McPlowface, Alex Snowvechkin among names for Arlington’s snowplows

Winter weather has officially arrived in the D.C. region and road crews in Arlington County are having some fun with their snowplow names.

The jurisdiction’s 60 plows and salt trucks will all be referred to by names submitted by the public through the recent "Name that Plow!" contest.

The names will be displayed on Arlington’s online Snow Activity Map, which is activated when it snows two inches or more.

List of Arlington County Snow Plow Names:

COUNTY TRUCKS

Alex Snowvechkin

Blizzard of Oz

Capital Plowshare

Clearopathra

Plow You Doin'?

CTRL-SALT-DEL

Dasher

Dwight D. Eisenplower

Elvis Plowsley

Frost and Flurrious

Frosty the Snow Plow

Ice Ice Baby

Jack Frost

Ka-Plow!

Little Miss Snowplow

Luke Snowalker

Blizzard

Melton John

Mike Waplowski

Mr. Plow

Olaf

Plow Force One

Plow Patrol

Plowington

Plowseidon

Plowy McPlowface

Rise and Brine

Saline Dion

Sir Wintry-Mix-A-Lot

Sleddy Roosevelt

Sleetwood Mac

Smithsnownian

Snowbusters

Snowprah Winfrey

Snowy-Wan Kenobi

Snowzilla

Taylor Drift

Plowminator

Vincent Van Snowh

Plow-a-bunga!

sNOwVA

Sabrina Carpenbrrr

Frosty the Snow Plow

Snowplowaphagus

Plowinator

CONTRACTOR TRUCKS

Polar Express

Icebreaker

Edgar Allan Plow

Frostlyn

Cold Dominion

Snowmageddon

Mighty Plow

Mad Max: Flurry Road

Blizzard Wizard

Virginia is for Shovelers

Plowington

Cold-i-locks

Snow White

Ice Force One

Coldemor