Pizza Hut kicking off their summer reading program 'Book It'

Pizza Hut is kicking off the summer with their free reading incentive program, Book It!

The program is for pre-k to 6th grade children and will run through the summer. Students can earn one Personal Pan Pizza a month from June to August for meeting their reading goals.

The program aims to help students set new reading goals and get recognized when those goals are achieved. Enrollment for the 2024 to 2025 program is officially open for registration. The program is open to all learners at home, in schools, and also in the community. Learn more about the program here and how you can enroll.