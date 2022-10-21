Pit bull shot during burglary in southeast DC

Authorities say a pit bull was shot during a burglary in southeast D.C. early Friday morning.

The burglary was reported around 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to 1800 block of 23rd Street for a shots fired call.

When officers arrived, they found a home with a window screen open and a trail of blood that led to the pit bull who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

The injured dog was taken to a nearby animal hospital and is being treated.

Investigators say no one was home during the burglary but are working to see if home security cameras captured the suspect on video.