Physically abused 2-year-old dies in Southwest DC: police

The 2-year-old who was found brutally beaten last week in Southwest D.C. has succumbed to their injuries and died, according to police.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the unit block of Atlantic Street for reports of physical abuse allegations just before 9 p.m. last Thursday.

Once there, officers discovered a 2-year-old boy who was found outside unconscious and unresponsive.

The young boy was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead Tuesday.

Police have not identified any suspects in the incident.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should call MPD at 202-727-9099.