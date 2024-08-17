Photos released of 4 suspects involved in DC armed carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department has released surveillance photos of four suspects involved in an armed carjacking in Northwest, D.C.

Northwest armed carjacking suspects

Officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest on July 7, around 4:55 a.m., for a report of an armed carjacking.

According to the victim, the suspects drove up in a dark-colored vehicle. One of the suspect’s jumped into the driver’s seat of his vehicle and when confronted, the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim. The suspects then fled the scene inside the victim’s vehicle.

The victim’s vehicle was later recovered that same day.

Anyone that has any information on this incident is asked to contact police.