DC weather: Isolated severe weather threat Thursday as temperatures climb into the 80s

The Brief Afternoon and evening storms could bring heavy rain, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado threat. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s under cloudy skies Thursday. Unsettled weather is set to continue into Friday and the weekend.



Thursday in the Washington, D.C. region will bring warmer temperatures in the low 80s, accompanied by cloudy skies and the risk of isolated severe weather later in the afternoon and evening.

Isolated severe storms possible in DC region Thursday

What we know:

FOX 5's Taylor Grenda says patchy morning drizzle will accompany a passing front, with temperatures starting in the 50s and 60s. While the severe afternoon weather threat is not expected to be widespread, isolated thunderstorms could produce heavy rain, damaging winds, and even a slight chance of an isolated tornado.

"It's this evening when we'll have a much greater chance for some more isolated severe storms," she reported, adding that the lingering showers could persist into early Friday.

Friday may see a wet and hazardous morning commute, with cooler conditions and continued chances for thunderstorms.

The unsettled weather pattern is expected to extend into the weekend, with highs in the mid-70s Saturday and low-80s Sunday, along with the possibility of showers.

