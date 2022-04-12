PHOTOS: Car in Potomac River after going through barrier; occupant hospitalized

DC Fire and EMS responded after an occupied car went through a barrier and ended up in the Potomac River in D.C. on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of Ohio Drive SW on the Potomac River side. Responders rescued the occupant from the water and secured the car to prevent it from slipping further into the river.

The occupant was transported to an area hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.