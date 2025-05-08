Photo released of suspect wanted for assault in Northwest DC

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a suspect involved in an assault in Northwest.

Police responded to the 1000 block of H Street, Northwest on Wednesday, April 16, around 11:40 a.m., in response to a reported incident. According to police, it was reported that the suspect attacked the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital by D.C. Fire and EMS for treatment of injuries.

Anyone with any information on the suspect pictured is asked to contact police.

