PGPD releases new photos, videos of suspect wanted in connection with string of armed robberies

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Prince George’s County Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in connection with a string of commercial armed robberies that have occurred across the county beginning last month.

The robbery string began on June 18th at approximately 3:30 p.m. when the suspect entered a grocery store in the 2400 Block of Chillum Road in Hyattsville. While inside, the suspect displayed a knife, jumped the counter and removed cash from the register. The suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. 

Since that time, the same suspect has targeted the following businesses between the hours of 2:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.:

 - June 24th: Supermarket - 7900 Block of New Hampshire Avenue

- July 3rd: Department Store - 3500 Block of East West Highway

- July 11th: Fast-Food Restaurant - 8800 Block of Hampton Mall Drive N

- July 14th: Food Mart – 1500 Block of University Boulevard

- July 20th: Gas Station – 1400 Block of Hampton Park Blvd

- July 22nd: Grocery Store – 6300 Block of Coventry Way 

The suspect is described as a black male, 20-25 years of age, 5’11"-6’0" feet tall, with a medium build. In each of these cases, the suspect is wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and is armed with a knife.

SOURCE: PGPD

Suspect seen with knife during robbery. (SOURCE: PGPD)

Detectives are hoping that someone in the community can help identify the suspect in newly released photos and videos. A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in these cases. 

Anyone with information on the man in these images is asked to call PGPD at 301-516-2830. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. 