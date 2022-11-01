PGCPS paying board chair's legal fees to fight removal

According to legal invoices obtained by FOX 5, Prince George’s Co. Public Schools has been paying legal fees for embattled school board chair Dr. Juanita Miller as she fights for her position on the board.

Miller is facing removal by the Maryland State Board of Education after the board found there was merit to allegations of misconduct brought forward by Miller’s fellow board members.

Through a public information act request, FOX 5 has learned that PGCPS has paid over $32,000 to Miller’s attorney, Marcus Bonsib, LLC.

Board members said the payments were never approved by the school board. Board member David Murray said this was the first he’d heard of the payments.

"It’s gross negligence, waste of taxpayer money," Murray said. "Money that was intended for children."

Murray said without board approval, this would be a misallocation of funds.

"This money needs to be paid back, and I’m further concerned because this legal tab is still running as Dr. Miller’s in the process of being removed from the board, she has an upcoming hearing later this month," Murray said.

A PGCPS spokesperson said the payments were not authorized by the school district, but by the board, although the bills were paid by the PGCPS financial department. She referred us to board leadership, which would be Chair Miller and Vice Chair Sonya Williams, to answer questions.

On one of the two invoices, there’s a circle around the final balance due with the words "OK to pay," and the initials SW. FOX 5 asked Williams if it was written by her, but ultimately neither she nor Miller responded to emails, messages, or calls.

When reached at her home Tuesday, Miller closed the door and said she was calling the police.

Back in June, the state board issued charges of removal for Miller, and then Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who appointed Miller, asked her to resign.

Rather than do that, Miller has chosen to fight to keep her position. A trial before an administrative judge is scheduled for the end of November.

Murray and other board members said Tuesday they want to find out how and why Miller’s legal fees were paid by the school system, and if there’s a way to recoup the funds.

Board members said they expect additional conversation on the matter at next Thursday’s board meeting.



