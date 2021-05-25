Pets rescued from fire at Calvert County veterinary hospital

Authorities rescued two pets from a fire at a Calvert County veterinary hospital.

The multi-alarm fire was reported around 10:45 p.m. Monday at the Solomons Veterinary Medical Center at 13860 HG Trueman Road in Solomons.

No injuries were reported. Officials say according to initial reports, witnesses heard an explosion before the fire but that has not yet been confirmed.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined,

The Patuxent Adventure Center, Vintage Treasures and Used Furniture, Tiki Tanning and Boutique, and HLW Electric were also impacted by the fire.