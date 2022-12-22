Person struck, killed by tractor-trailer while checking tire on I-70 shoulder in Frederick County
MYERSVILLE, Md. - A person is dead after being struck by a tractor-trailer while checking a tire on the shoulder of a Frederick County highway.
The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday along the westbound lanes of Interstate-70 near Harmony Road in the Myersville area.
Authorities say the person pulled off onto the shoulder of the roadway and was checking on a front tire when they were struck.
The crash is under investigation at this time.