Man killed at Dunn Loring Metro station after getting caught in train door by dog leash

A man was killed at Dunn Loring Station in Fairfax County on Wednesday after a leash that was tied to him was caught in the train door.

Metro Transit PD says they received a report of a person struck by a train at Dunn Loring Station around 1:30 p.m. The man was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Metro says the man cleared the train and was on the platform away from the car, but a leash that appeared to be tied to him was caught in the door, leaving a dog with no ID inside of the car.

This caused the man to be dragged on the platform and onto the tracks.

Video appears to show the incident occurred approximately 450 feet away from the operator cab and the train operator performed two safe door checks before moving the train, according to Metro.

The dog, which does not appear to be a service dog, is in police care.

Service on the Orange line has resumed between Vienna and West Falls Church, but delays are expected, according to WMATA.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.