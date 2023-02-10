5 Metro stations to see increased police presence starting Friday

Metro riders will see an increased police presence at some stations starting Friday as part of Metro's new partnership with DC Police to reduce crime.

DC Police is partnering with Metro Transit Police with two officers per station on patrol.

The first five stations to be involved in this partnership are Metro Center, Gallery Place, Georgia Ave-Petworth, Congress Heights and Union Station. Metro says they were chosen because they have the most crime.

Metro Transit Police had already added patrols at the busiest times, hired crisis intervention specialists and improved its camera network in an effort to combat a recent crime spike.

The increased patrols may eventually include private armed security guards. The department is also ramping up recruitment to try to get more transit officers on the job.

As far as other Metro stations go, officials say extra patrols will eventually spread further. Metro is working on agreements with other police agencies to increase patrols on rail and bus routes outside of D.C.