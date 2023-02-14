Potomac Avenue Metro Shooting: Funeral for worker killed trying to protect woman during rampage

Robert Cunningham, the Metro worker killed trying to protect a woman during a shooting at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station, will be laid to rest Tuesday.

The funeral procession will begin at noon at the Metro station where he was killed. Mourners will then make their way to nearby Congressional Cemetery.

Officials say the February 1 rampage began as an altercation onboard a Metrobus near 14th Street and Potomac and carried over into the Metro station.

The gunman, identified as 31-year-old Isaiah Trotman, shot several people and was threatening a woman inside the station when 64-year-old Cunningham intervened.

Robert Cunningham

Trotman was taken into custody. Cunningham died from his injuries.

Cunningham was a longtime mechanic in Metro's power department. Officials called him a "heroic employee" and lowered flags to half-staff in his honor.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Cunningham's family with expenses.