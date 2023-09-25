Person killed after struck by vehicle on I-495 service road in Fairfax County

Authorities say a person was killed after he was struck by a vehicle Sunday night in Fairfax County.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. along the northbound lanes of the I-495 service road at Exit 50 in the Merrifield area.

The person has only been identified as a male. He died at the scene. Police are working to confirm the person’s identity and notifying next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.