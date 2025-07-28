Expand / Collapse search

Person apprehended after scaling US Treasury fence, Secret Service says

Published  July 28, 2025 1:03pm EDT
The Brief

    • Person climbed Treasury fence Sunday afternoon.
    • Dropped bag prompted security response.
    • Facing charges, including fugitive warrant.

WASHINGTON - A person was apprehended Sunday afternoon after climbing a fence surrounding the U.S. Treasury Building, according to the Secret Service.

Fence breach

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on the southeast side of the complex. Authorities said the individual dropped a bag near the fence line, prompting temporary closures and a security response.

The scene was declared safe, and the individual was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

The Secret Service said the person faces criminal charges including unlawful entry and being a fugitive from justice tied to an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the U.S. Secret Service.   

