Person apprehended after scaling US Treasury fence, Secret Service says
WASHINGTON - A person was apprehended Sunday afternoon after climbing a fence surrounding the U.S. Treasury Building, according to the Secret Service.
Fence breach
The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on the southeast side of the complex. Authorities said the individual dropped a bag near the fence line, prompting temporary closures and a security response.
The scene was declared safe, and the individual was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.
The Secret Service said the person faces criminal charges including unlawful entry and being a fugitive from justice tied to an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the U.S. Secret Service.