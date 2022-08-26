Perdue chicken tenders: USDA issues public health alert for potential plastic pieces

article

U.S. food safety officials are warning the public about some of Purdue’s frozen, ready-to-eat chicken tenders that may contain plastic pieces.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert on Tuesday about the product, Perdue’s chicken breast tenders that are labeled gluten-free. It said the product may be contaminated "with extraneous materials, specifically small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye."

The issue was first discovered when a customer reported that a chicken tender had a small piece of clear plastic and blue dye inside it. Purdue then reported the potential contamination to the Food Safety and Inspection Service, officials said.

A recall was not issued for the product since it is no longer available to purchase, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The impacted chicken breast tenders were produced on July 12, 2022, and have the following information:

42 oz. plastic bags containing "PERDUE CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS GLUTEN FREE" with a "Best if Used By: 07 12 23" and a lot number of 2193 above the use by date.

Officials said the products bear the establishment number "P-33944" immediately below the "Best if Used By:" date on the back of the plastic bag. The items were shipped to BJ's Wholesale Club locations across the United States.

The back of the impacted Purdue gluten-free chicken breast tenders packaging shows the "use by date" and "plant code.". (Credit: Provided / U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)

To date, there have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions from anyone who ate the product, according to the USDA alert.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," the agency said. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

Customers with concerns or questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send an email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.