Peppa Pig stolen from Ocean City candy store; police recover statue, search for suspects
WASHINGTON - Authorities have recovered a life-size statue of the popular children's cartoon character Peppa Pig that was stolen from outside a candy store in Ocean City, Maryland.
Police say three thieves were captured on video carrying the statue in the area of 120th Street Saturday, June 10 around 2 a.m.
Officers were able to recover the statue. The three suspects were last seen in the area of 126th Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-723-6610, 410-520-5136 or submitting a tip online. Please reference case number 2023-001858.
Image 1 of 5
▼
Peppa Pig stolen from Ocean City candy store; police recover statue, search for suspects (Ocean City Police Department)