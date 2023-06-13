Peppa Pig stolen from Ocean City candy store; police recover statue, search for suspects

Authorities have recovered a life-size statue of the popular children's cartoon character Peppa Pig that was stolen from outside a candy store in Ocean City, Maryland.

Police say three thieves were captured on video carrying the statue in the area of 120th Street Saturday, June 10 around 2 a.m.

Officers were able to recover the statue. The three suspects were last seen in the area of 126th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-723-6610, 410-520-5136 or submitting a tip online. Please reference case number 2023-001858.