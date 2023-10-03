Pepco to pay record $57M in Anacostia River cleanup settlement

The Potomac Electric Power Company, more commonly known as Pepco, has agreed to pay up – and help clean up – the Anacostia River.

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb announced what he said was the largest environmental settlement in District history Tuesday, saying Pepco has agreed to pay $57 million "to resolve allegations that it discharged toxic chemicals into the District’s land and waterways for decades, resulting in the persistent toxic pollution of the Anacostia River."

$47 million from the settlement will go towards clean-up efforts. The other $10 million accounts for civil penalties.



Pepco released a statement Tuesday, reading in part, "We don’t just work here, we live here. Our families and our friends live here too. We remain committed to continuing our work with the District as well as other local agencies and community groups to improve the overall health of the Anacostia River."

Schwalb said his office will continue to monitor Pepco to make sure the company doesn’t pass the clean-up costs on to rate payers.