People towed during Frederick snowstorm surprised by extra COVID fee

The city of Frederick had nearly 100 cars towed from emergency snow routes in Frederick over the weekend, but what really caught owners by surprise was a fee tacked on to their recovery bills in the name of COVID-19.

One Reddit user said, "This bill is almost humorous. There's a line item that reads COVID: $40."

The city confirmed the fee is legal and that city aldermen passed a law allowing it during the pandemic emergency in January.

Several drivers in Frederick told FOX 5 they didn't think tacking on the extra fee was fair.

"Going and paying the fee and then getting one on top of that. It feels a little excessive," said Sarah Jacobson.

The city's police department contracts with a rotating list of tow companies, including Vinny's Towing. Owner Vinny Flook tells FOX 5 the fee help address skyrocketing costs related to cleaning and PPE. He says it's not about making money, but recouping pandemic-related losses.

The city said it gave drivers 22-hours notice before towing started on Sunday and that the best way to find out about such emergencies is to sign up for text alerts on the city's website.