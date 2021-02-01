How much snow did we get? Here are the snow totals from DC, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia

Here’s how much snow the National Weather Service recorded in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia during Sunday’s snowfall! Round two is on the way -- so we might add to these totals later in the day!

National Weather Service Baltimore MD/ Washington DC from 313 AM EST | Mon Feb 01 2021

The following are unofficial observations taken during the past 12 hours for the storm that has been affecting our region.

********************STORM TOTAL SNOWFALL********************

LOCATION | TOTAL SNOWFALL MEASURED (inches) | TIME/DATE | COMMENTS

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

...District of Columbia...

National Zoo 1 WSW | 2.5 inches | 505 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

American University | 2.5 inches | 445 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

National Arboretum 1 | 2.0 inches | 630 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

US Capitol 1 SSE | 1.5 inches | 502 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

MARYLAND

...Allegany County...

Cresaptown SSW | 6.1 inches | 714 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Frostburg 2 ENE | 5.6 inches | 515 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Ridgeley 1 NW | 5.1 inches | 608 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Anne Arundel County...

Bwi Airport | 3.8 inches | 1200 AM 2/01 Airport

Chelsea Beach NNE | 3.5 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Crofton 2 NNE | 2.8 inches 700 PM 1/31 NWS Employee

Green Haven 1 SE | 2.8 inches 400 PM 1/31 County Emrg Mgmt

Odenton 1 WNW | 2.8 inches 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Ferndale 1 NE | 2.8 inches 557 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Odenton 1 S | 2.5 inches 601 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Churchton ENE | 2.5 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Annapolis 1 NNW | 2.5 inches | 620 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Londontowne 3 SW | 2.5 inches | 500 PM 1/31 CoCoRaHS

Pasadena 1 ENE | 2.2 inches | 725 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Tracys Landing 1 NNW | 1.6 inches | 350 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Baltimore County...

Perry Hall 1 NNE | 4.2 inches | 800 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Edgemere ESE | 4.0 inches | 716 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Pimlico 1 NW | 3.9 inches | 530 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Bentley Springs 1 E | 3.8 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Long Green 2 NW | 3.6 inches | 800 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Reisterstown | 3.5 inches | 545 PM 1/31 County Emrg Mgmt

White Marsh 2 E | 3.2 inches | 600 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Timonium 1 NNW | 3.0 inches | 453 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Norrisville 3 W | 3.0 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Perry Hall 1 SW | 3.0 inches | 554 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Lansdowne 1 ESE | 3.0 inches | 520 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Glyndon 1 SW | 3.0 inches | 737 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Parkton 1 W | 2.9 inches | 545 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Parkville SSW | 2.5 inches | 445 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Back River 2 WNW | 2.2 inches | 819 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Glyndon 1 WSW | 2.1 inches | 434 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Baltimore City...

Park Heights 2 NNW | 5.0 inches | 644 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Pimlico SE | 3.5 inches | 815 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Park Heights 2 WSW | 3.1 inches | 336 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Arlington 1 NNW | 2.4 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Arlington 2 ESE | 2.3 inches | 445 PM 1/31 Broadcast Media

...Calvert County...

Dunkirk 2 SSW | 2.5 inches | 630 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Prince Frederick 1 S | 2.4 inches | 600 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Chesapeake Beach 4 S | 1.5 inches | 330 PM 1/31 CoCoRaHS

...Carroll County...

Manchester | 3.0 inches | 529 PM 1/31 County Emrg Mgmt

Gamber 1 WNW | 2.6 inches | 900 PM 1/31 CoCoRaHS

Westminster SE | 2.5 inches | 730 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Eldersburg 1 SE | 2.2 inches | 740 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Cecil County...

Richardsmere 1 WNW | 3.6 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Woodlawn 2 ENE | 2.9 inches | 725 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Pleasant Hill 2 SSE | 2.6 inches | 900 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Woodlawn 2 S | 1.9 inches | 415 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Charles County...

Dentsville 1 SW | 2.0 inches | 530 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Frederick County...

Sabillasville 1 NNW | 8.2 inches | 1045 PM 1/31 CoCoRaHS

Thurmont 3 N | 4.9 inches | 700 PM 1/31 NWS Employee

Bloomfield 2 WSW | 4.8 inches | 800 PM 1/31 NWS Employee

Sabillasville 2 SSE | 4.0 inches | 400 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Point of Rocks 1 NE | 4.0 inches | 600 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Myersville 2 SE | 4.0 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Point of Rocks 2 N | 4.0 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Rosemont 1 WSW | 4.0 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Sabillasville | 4.0 inches | 716 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Pleasant Walk 1 SW | 3.2 inches | 600 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Adamstown 1 ESE | 2.9 inches | 400 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

New Market 2 NW | 2.0 inches | 821 PM 1/31 CoCoRaHS

New Market N | 1.5 inches | 640 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Garrett County...

Oakland 1 NNW | 12.0 inches | 900 PM 1/31 Broadcast Media

McHenry 1 S | 11.0 inches | 635 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Deer Park 6 NE | 10.8 inches | 800 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Bloomington 3 WNW | 8.0 inches | 515 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Mountain Lake Park | 7.8 inches | 515 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Harford County...

Norrisville 1 WSW | 5.0 inches | 650 PM 1/31 CoCoRaHS

Bel Air | 3.8 inches | 748 PM 1/31 County Emrg Mgmt

Forest Hill 3 SW | 3.4 inches | 810 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Aberdeen Proving Gro | 3.1 inches | 801 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Abingdon 1 SE | 3.0 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Abingdon 1 NW | 3.0 inches | 535 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Bel Air 2 W | 2.3 inches | 500 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Howard County...

Ilchester 1 WSW | 3.8 inches | 527 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Columbia 1 ENE | 3.0 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Ellicott City | 3.0 inches | 1100 PM 1/31 Broadcast Media

Simpsonville 2 NNW | 3.0 inches | 606 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Elkridge | 3.0 inches | 1000 PM 1/31 NWS Employee

Sykesville 2 SSE | 3.0 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Elkridge 2 W | 2.8 inches | 645 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Columbia 2 N | 2.7 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Savage 1 WSW | 2.6 inches | 735 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Savage 1 N | 2.3 inches | 600 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Glenelg 2 N | 2.3 inches | 650 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Savage 1 ESE | 2.1 inches | 600 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Granite 1 SSE | 2.0 inches | 600 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Ellicott City 1 SW | 2.0 inches | 400 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Montgomery County...

Bethesda 1 WSW | 3.3 inches | 705 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Fairland 1 NNE | 3.1 inches | 340 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Poolesville NE | 3.0 inches | 415 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Rockville 3 NNW | 3.0 inches | 755 PM 1/31 NWS Employee

Bethesda 1 NNW | 2.8 inches | 753 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

White Oak 1 NNW | 2.8 inches | 400 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Damascus 3 SSW | 2.6 inches | 535 PM 1/31 Co-Op Observer

Colesville | 2.5 inches | 750 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Wheaton 1 ESE | 2.5 inches | 430 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Four Corners 2 NW | 2.5 inches | 400 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Norbeck 1 ESE | 2.5 inches | 530 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Germantown 2 WSW | 2.5 inches | 600 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Washington Grove 1 N | 2.3 inches | 400 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Montgomery Village 1 | 2.2 inches | 519 PM 1/31 CoCoRaHS

Damascus 1 SE | 2.0 inches | 545 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Olney 1 E | 2.0 inches | 555 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Prince Georges County...

Marlton 1 WSW | 2.5 inches | 600 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Beltsville 1 E | 2.2 inches | 400 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

College Park 1 ENE | 2.2 inches | 440 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Washington County...

Pecktonville 3 NNW | 6.1 inches | 745 PM 1/31 NWS Employee

Long Meadow 1 SSE | 6.0 inches | 952 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Hancock 1 ESE | 5.2 inches | 400 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Boonsboro 3 NNE | 4.6 inches | 730 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Long Meadow 2 W | 3.5 inches | 429 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

VIRGINIA

...Albemarle County...

Esmont 3 SE | 3.3 inches | 518 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Arlington County...

Falls Church 1 E | 3.5 inches | 703 PM 1/31 NWS Employee

Baileys Crossroads 1 | 2.7 inches | 730 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Reagan National Apt | 2.3 inches | 1200 AM 2/01 Airport

...Augusta County...

Staunton 2 S | 4.1 inches | 355 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...City of Alexandria...

Alexandria 1 W | 2.3 inches | 415 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Alexandria 1 ENE | 2.0 inches | 345 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...City of Falls Church...

Lake Barcroft 1 W | 2.8 inches | 550 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Clarke County...

Stringtown 2 WSW | 3.8 inches | 430 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Culpeper County...

Cardova 2 NW | 5.5 inches | 340 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Fairfax County...

Herndon 2 ENE | 3.0 inches | 616 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Sterling Park 2 ENE | 3.0 inches | 725 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

McLean 2 S | 3.0 inches | 807 PM 1/31 CoCoRaHS

Vienna | 3.0 inches | 559 PM 1/31 Co-Op Observer

Annandale 1 E | 2.8 inches | 542 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Chantilly 2 ENE | 2.7 inches | 530 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Reston 2 N | 2.5 inches | 530 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Reston 2 SSW | 2.5 inches | 412 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Lincolnia 1 WNW | 2.4 inches | 630 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Langley 1 SE | 2.3 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Centreville W | 1.9 inches | 455 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Fauquier County...

Opal 1 NW | 4.0 inches | 540 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Frederick County...

Cross Junction 1 WSW | 4.5 inches | 718 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Loudoun County...

Hillsboro 3 NW | 4.5 inches | 315 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Purcellville | 3.9 inches | 854 PM 1/31 NWS Employee

Leesburg 2 WNW | 3.8 inches | 551 PM 1/31 NWS Employee

Leesburg 2 WSW | 3.6 inches | 530 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Dulles International | 3.0 inches | 1200 AM 2/01 NWS Office

Countryside 3 ESE | 3.0 inches | 643 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Dulles International | 2.8 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Airport

Countryside 2 ESE | 2.7 inches | 615 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Madison County...

Criglersville 3 E | 6.8 inches | 638 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Page County...

Honeyville 1 ESE | 5.0 inches | 438 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Prince William County...

Woolsey 1 SW | 4.0 inches | 650 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Dale City 1 W | 2.8 inches | 455 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Manassas | 2.0 inches | 320 PM 1/31 NWS Employee

...Rockingham County...

Dale Enterprise 1 ES | 7.0 inches | 722 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Shenandoah County...

Jerome 2 ENE | 4.8 inches | 536 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Toms Brook 3 SSE | 3.2 inches | 430 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Stafford County...

White Oak 3 SSE | 2.9 inches | 400 PM 1/31 CoCoRaHS

WEST VIRGINIA

...Berkeley County...

Falling Waters 2 NW | 7.3 inches | 819 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Martinsburg 2 E | 6.0 inches | 1030 PM 1/31 NWS Employee

Hedgesville | 5.9 inches | 1240 AM 2/01 Trained Spotter

Falling Waters 2 N | 5.2 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Shepherdstown 4 NNW | 4.5 inches | 800 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Bunker Hill SE | 4.0 inches | 702 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Grant County...

Kline Gap 2 ESE | 9.2 inches | 611 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Hampshire County...

Romney | 7.0 inches | 555 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Hardy County...

Wardensville 3 E | 3.5 inches | 500 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Jefferson County...

Shenandoah Junction | 5.0 inches | 945 PM 1/31 CoCoRaHS

Bloomery 3 SSE | 5.0 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Mineral County...

Ridgeley | 10.0 inches | 648 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Keyser 2 SSW | 10.0 inches | 809 PM 1/31 Co-Op Observer

Ridgeville 4 ENE | 9.0 inches | 940 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

Burlington E | 6.8 inches | 510 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

...Morgan County...

Cherry Run | 7.5 inches | 737 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter

