How much snow did we get? Here are the snow totals from DC, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia
WASHINGTON - Here’s how much snow the National Weather Service recorded in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia during Sunday’s snowfall! Round two is on the way -- so we might add to these totals later in the day!
National Weather Service Baltimore MD/ Washington DC from 313 AM EST | Mon Feb 01 2021
The following are unofficial observations taken during the past 12 hours for the storm that has been affecting our region.
********************STORM TOTAL SNOWFALL********************
LOCATION | TOTAL SNOWFALL MEASURED (inches) | TIME/DATE | COMMENTS
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
...District of Columbia...
National Zoo 1 WSW | 2.5 inches | 505 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
American University | 2.5 inches | 445 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
National Arboretum 1 | 2.0 inches | 630 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
US Capitol 1 SSE | 1.5 inches | 502 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
MARYLAND
...Allegany County...
Cresaptown SSW | 6.1 inches | 714 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Frostburg 2 ENE | 5.6 inches | 515 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Ridgeley 1 NW | 5.1 inches | 608 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Anne Arundel County...
Bwi Airport | 3.8 inches | 1200 AM 2/01 Airport
Chelsea Beach NNE | 3.5 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Crofton 2 NNE | 2.8 inches 700 PM 1/31 NWS Employee
Green Haven 1 SE | 2.8 inches 400 PM 1/31 County Emrg Mgmt
Odenton 1 WNW | 2.8 inches 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Ferndale 1 NE | 2.8 inches 557 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Odenton 1 S | 2.5 inches 601 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Churchton ENE | 2.5 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Annapolis 1 NNW | 2.5 inches | 620 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Londontowne 3 SW | 2.5 inches | 500 PM 1/31 CoCoRaHS
Pasadena 1 ENE | 2.2 inches | 725 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Tracys Landing 1 NNW | 1.6 inches | 350 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Baltimore County...
Perry Hall 1 NNE | 4.2 inches | 800 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Edgemere ESE | 4.0 inches | 716 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Pimlico 1 NW | 3.9 inches | 530 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Bentley Springs 1 E | 3.8 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Long Green 2 NW | 3.6 inches | 800 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Reisterstown | 3.5 inches | 545 PM 1/31 County Emrg Mgmt
White Marsh 2 E | 3.2 inches | 600 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Timonium 1 NNW | 3.0 inches | 453 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Norrisville 3 W | 3.0 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Perry Hall 1 SW | 3.0 inches | 554 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Lansdowne 1 ESE | 3.0 inches | 520 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Glyndon 1 SW | 3.0 inches | 737 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Parkton 1 W | 2.9 inches | 545 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Parkville SSW | 2.5 inches | 445 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Back River 2 WNW | 2.2 inches | 819 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Glyndon 1 WSW | 2.1 inches | 434 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Baltimore City...
Park Heights 2 NNW | 5.0 inches | 644 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Pimlico SE | 3.5 inches | 815 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Park Heights 2 WSW | 3.1 inches | 336 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Arlington 1 NNW | 2.4 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Arlington 2 ESE | 2.3 inches | 445 PM 1/31 Broadcast Media
...Calvert County...
Dunkirk 2 SSW | 2.5 inches | 630 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Prince Frederick 1 S | 2.4 inches | 600 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Chesapeake Beach 4 S | 1.5 inches | 330 PM 1/31 CoCoRaHS
...Carroll County...
Manchester | 3.0 inches | 529 PM 1/31 County Emrg Mgmt
Gamber 1 WNW | 2.6 inches | 900 PM 1/31 CoCoRaHS
Westminster SE | 2.5 inches | 730 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Eldersburg 1 SE | 2.2 inches | 740 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Cecil County...
Richardsmere 1 WNW | 3.6 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Woodlawn 2 ENE | 2.9 inches | 725 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Pleasant Hill 2 SSE | 2.6 inches | 900 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Woodlawn 2 S | 1.9 inches | 415 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Charles County...
Dentsville 1 SW | 2.0 inches | 530 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Frederick County...
Sabillasville 1 NNW | 8.2 inches | 1045 PM 1/31 CoCoRaHS
Thurmont 3 N | 4.9 inches | 700 PM 1/31 NWS Employee
Bloomfield 2 WSW | 4.8 inches | 800 PM 1/31 NWS Employee
Sabillasville 2 SSE | 4.0 inches | 400 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Point of Rocks 1 NE | 4.0 inches | 600 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Myersville 2 SE | 4.0 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Point of Rocks 2 N | 4.0 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Rosemont 1 WSW | 4.0 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Sabillasville | 4.0 inches | 716 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Pleasant Walk 1 SW | 3.2 inches | 600 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Adamstown 1 ESE | 2.9 inches | 400 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
New Market 2 NW | 2.0 inches | 821 PM 1/31 CoCoRaHS
New Market N | 1.5 inches | 640 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Garrett County...
Oakland 1 NNW | 12.0 inches | 900 PM 1/31 Broadcast Media
McHenry 1 S | 11.0 inches | 635 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Deer Park 6 NE | 10.8 inches | 800 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Bloomington 3 WNW | 8.0 inches | 515 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Mountain Lake Park | 7.8 inches | 515 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Harford County...
Norrisville 1 WSW | 5.0 inches | 650 PM 1/31 CoCoRaHS
Bel Air | 3.8 inches | 748 PM 1/31 County Emrg Mgmt
Forest Hill 3 SW | 3.4 inches | 810 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Aberdeen Proving Gro | 3.1 inches | 801 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Abingdon 1 SE | 3.0 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Abingdon 1 NW | 3.0 inches | 535 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Bel Air 2 W | 2.3 inches | 500 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Howard County...
Ilchester 1 WSW | 3.8 inches | 527 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Columbia 1 ENE | 3.0 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Ellicott City | 3.0 inches | 1100 PM 1/31 Broadcast Media
Simpsonville 2 NNW | 3.0 inches | 606 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Elkridge | 3.0 inches | 1000 PM 1/31 NWS Employee
Sykesville 2 SSE | 3.0 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Elkridge 2 W | 2.8 inches | 645 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Columbia 2 N | 2.7 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Savage 1 WSW | 2.6 inches | 735 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Savage 1 N | 2.3 inches | 600 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Glenelg 2 N | 2.3 inches | 650 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Savage 1 ESE | 2.1 inches | 600 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Granite 1 SSE | 2.0 inches | 600 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Ellicott City 1 SW | 2.0 inches | 400 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Montgomery County...
Bethesda 1 WSW | 3.3 inches | 705 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Fairland 1 NNE | 3.1 inches | 340 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Poolesville NE | 3.0 inches | 415 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Rockville 3 NNW | 3.0 inches | 755 PM 1/31 NWS Employee
Bethesda 1 NNW | 2.8 inches | 753 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
White Oak 1 NNW | 2.8 inches | 400 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Damascus 3 SSW | 2.6 inches | 535 PM 1/31 Co-Op Observer
Colesville | 2.5 inches | 750 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Wheaton 1 ESE | 2.5 inches | 430 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Four Corners 2 NW | 2.5 inches | 400 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Norbeck 1 ESE | 2.5 inches | 530 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Germantown 2 WSW | 2.5 inches | 600 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Washington Grove 1 N | 2.3 inches | 400 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Montgomery Village 1 | 2.2 inches | 519 PM 1/31 CoCoRaHS
Damascus 1 SE | 2.0 inches | 545 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Olney 1 E | 2.0 inches | 555 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Prince Georges County...
Marlton 1 WSW | 2.5 inches | 600 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Beltsville 1 E | 2.2 inches | 400 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
College Park 1 ENE | 2.2 inches | 440 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Washington County...
Pecktonville 3 NNW | 6.1 inches | 745 PM 1/31 NWS Employee
Long Meadow 1 SSE | 6.0 inches | 952 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Hancock 1 ESE | 5.2 inches | 400 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Boonsboro 3 NNE | 4.6 inches | 730 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Long Meadow 2 W | 3.5 inches | 429 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
VIRGINIA
...Albemarle County...
Esmont 3 SE | 3.3 inches | 518 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Arlington County...
Falls Church 1 E | 3.5 inches | 703 PM 1/31 NWS Employee
Baileys Crossroads 1 | 2.7 inches | 730 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Reagan National Apt | 2.3 inches | 1200 AM 2/01 Airport
...Augusta County...
Staunton 2 S | 4.1 inches | 355 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...City of Alexandria...
Alexandria 1 W | 2.3 inches | 415 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Alexandria 1 ENE | 2.0 inches | 345 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...City of Falls Church...
Lake Barcroft 1 W | 2.8 inches | 550 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Clarke County...
Stringtown 2 WSW | 3.8 inches | 430 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Culpeper County...
Cardova 2 NW | 5.5 inches | 340 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Fairfax County...
Herndon 2 ENE | 3.0 inches | 616 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Sterling Park 2 ENE | 3.0 inches | 725 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
McLean 2 S | 3.0 inches | 807 PM 1/31 CoCoRaHS
Vienna | 3.0 inches | 559 PM 1/31 Co-Op Observer
Annandale 1 E | 2.8 inches | 542 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Chantilly 2 ENE | 2.7 inches | 530 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Reston 2 N | 2.5 inches | 530 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Reston 2 SSW | 2.5 inches | 412 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Lincolnia 1 WNW | 2.4 inches | 630 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Langley 1 SE | 2.3 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Centreville W | 1.9 inches | 455 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Fauquier County...
Opal 1 NW | 4.0 inches | 540 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Frederick County...
Cross Junction 1 WSW | 4.5 inches | 718 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Loudoun County...
Hillsboro 3 NW | 4.5 inches | 315 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Purcellville | 3.9 inches | 854 PM 1/31 NWS Employee
Leesburg 2 WNW | 3.8 inches | 551 PM 1/31 NWS Employee
Leesburg 2 WSW | 3.6 inches | 530 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Dulles International | 3.0 inches | 1200 AM 2/01 NWS Office
Countryside 3 ESE | 3.0 inches | 643 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Dulles International | 2.8 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Airport
Countryside 2 ESE | 2.7 inches | 615 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Madison County...
Criglersville 3 E | 6.8 inches | 638 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Page County...
Honeyville 1 ESE | 5.0 inches | 438 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Prince William County...
Woolsey 1 SW | 4.0 inches | 650 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Dale City 1 W | 2.8 inches | 455 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Manassas | 2.0 inches | 320 PM 1/31 NWS Employee
...Rockingham County...
Dale Enterprise 1 ES | 7.0 inches | 722 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Shenandoah County...
Jerome 2 ENE | 4.8 inches | 536 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Toms Brook 3 SSE | 3.2 inches | 430 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Stafford County...
White Oak 3 SSE | 2.9 inches | 400 PM 1/31 CoCoRaHS
WEST VIRGINIA
...Berkeley County...
Falling Waters 2 NW | 7.3 inches | 819 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Martinsburg 2 E | 6.0 inches | 1030 PM 1/31 NWS Employee
Hedgesville | 5.9 inches | 1240 AM 2/01 Trained Spotter
Falling Waters 2 N | 5.2 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Shepherdstown 4 NNW | 4.5 inches | 800 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Bunker Hill SE | 4.0 inches | 702 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Grant County...
Kline Gap 2 ESE | 9.2 inches | 611 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Hampshire County...
Romney | 7.0 inches | 555 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Hardy County...
Wardensville 3 E | 3.5 inches | 500 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Jefferson County...
Shenandoah Junction | 5.0 inches | 945 PM 1/31 CoCoRaHS
Bloomery 3 SSE | 5.0 inches | 700 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Mineral County...
Ridgeley | 10.0 inches | 648 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Keyser 2 SSW | 10.0 inches | 809 PM 1/31 Co-Op Observer
Ridgeville 4 ENE | 9.0 inches | 940 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Burlington E | 6.8 inches | 510 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
...Morgan County...
Cherry Run | 7.5 inches | 737 PM 1/31 Trained Spotter
Check the latest Closings and Delays
