People are hanging up Christmas lights to stay positive amid coronavirus outbreak



A new, hopeful trend is sparking across the United States to boost spirits amidst the uncertain period of the coronavirus pandemic. Americans are hanging up Christmas lights to spread cheer while still abiding by social distancing guidelines.



The idea for the trend may have originated from Lane Grindle, a play-by-play broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Grindle’s tweet received an overwhelming positive response with nearly 2,000 likes. Twitter user Mike Griffin shared a story about how his son had been inspired to put up lights.

Other social media users began to share their coronavirus Christmas light stories.



So far, the trend has appeared in states such as Louisiana and Rhode Island with reports that individuals in the United Kingdom are even hanging up their own Christmas lights. Some social media users have begun sharing photos with the hashtag #CoronaChristmas.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.