Pedestrian struck by train in Burke

A Manassas Line train has halted after it reportedly struck a pedestrian in Burke on Wednesday afternoon.

The Virginia Railway Express has not indicated what the person’s condition may be.

They are currently trying to transfer buses to the Burke Station to pick up anyone who needs immediate transportation.

This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available.

